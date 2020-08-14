AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67. AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.