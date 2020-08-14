AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of AZEK opened at $34.00 on Friday. AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $36.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,972,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,275,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at $21,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth $15,234,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

