Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

AXNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of AXNX opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $600,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,480.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $587,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,184.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,837 shares of company stock worth $8,612,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 488,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 40,877 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $23,489,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

