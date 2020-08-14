AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXAHY. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank cut AXA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $20.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. AXA has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

