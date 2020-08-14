AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.38 ($26.33) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.03 ($27.10).

Shares of CS stock opened at €17.95 ($21.11) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €18.15 and its 200-day moving average is €19.98. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

