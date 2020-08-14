Avast PLC Plans Dividend of $0.05 (LON:AVST)

Avast PLC (LON:AVST) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AVST opened at GBX 580.50 ($7.59) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 564.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 468.69. Avast has a 12-month low of GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25.

In other Avast news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.37), for a total transaction of £1,217,500 ($1,591,711.33).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVST shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Avast from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target (up previously from GBX 500 ($6.54)) on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Avast from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Avast from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 541.64 ($7.08).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

