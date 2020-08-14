AutoCanada Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for AutoCanada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$708.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$704.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$5.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

TSE ACQ opened at C$17.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 505.69. The stock has a market cap of $385.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$17.89.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.