Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASUR. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.
Asure Software stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In related news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 40.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 538,413 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,543,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 16.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 170,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Asure Software by 9.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Asure Software by 148.9% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.
