Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASUR. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 40.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 538,413 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,543,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 16.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 170,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Asure Software by 9.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Asure Software by 148.9% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.