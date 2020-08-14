AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Shares Gap Up to $55.18

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.06, but opened at $55.18. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $55.18, with a volume of 3,948,900 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

The stock has a market cap of $146.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

