ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ASHTY stock opened at $146.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $148.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.22.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.75). ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

