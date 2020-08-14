Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 15th

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Ashland Global has decreased its dividend by 31.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE ASH opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

