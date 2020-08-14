Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 15th

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.
Ashland Global has decreased its dividend by 31.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE ASH opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82.
Several research firms have commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
