Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) & Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Critical Comparison

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Mack Cali Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.03 -$113.64 million $12.20 0.30 Mack Cali Realty $350.93 million 3.53 $111.86 million $1.62 8.43

Mack Cali Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mack Cali Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mack Cali Realty has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Mack Cali Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mack Cali Realty 1 4 2 0 2.14

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.87, indicating a potential upside of 60.29%. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus target price of $20.29, indicating a potential upside of 48.50%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Mack Cali Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Mack Cali Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -33.04% -178.46% -7.16% Mack Cali Realty -50.48% -4.46% -1.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Mack Cali Realty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

