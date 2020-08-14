Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARESF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $10.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.74.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $6.64 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.