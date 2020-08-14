Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

JNJ stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

