Arizona State Retirement System Sells 15,396 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $352.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.60 and a 200-day moving average of $295.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $358.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

