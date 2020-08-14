Arizona State Retirement System Sells 14,321 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Cooper Companies by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $305.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.32. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

