Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,083 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average is $108.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

