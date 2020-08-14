Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,258 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $116.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

