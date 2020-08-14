Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 208.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

In other news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $1,512,500.00. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

