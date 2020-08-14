Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Boston Properties by 52.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.01. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $102.61.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

