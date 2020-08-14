Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $103.55 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

