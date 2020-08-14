Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,102,000 after buying an additional 2,454,260 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,888,000 after buying an additional 1,442,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,656,000 after buying an additional 680,460 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,761,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after buying an additional 355,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $106.24 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

