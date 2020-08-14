Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after purchasing an additional 357,882 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 356.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 100.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX stock opened at $376.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.96. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $405.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,368.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.40.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.