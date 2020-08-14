Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $221.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,146 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.35.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

