Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.53 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 111.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $221.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.85 and its 200 day moving average is $251.33.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.54.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.