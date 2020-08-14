Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $284.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.01 and a 200-day moving average of $236.14. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $289.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

