Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,338 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 302.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,033.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of MAA opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $119.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

