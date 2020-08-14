Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,928 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.94. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

