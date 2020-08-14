Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,460. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.60. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $195.47. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on KSU. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

