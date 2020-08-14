Arizona State Retirement System Buys 471 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 38.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,957,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 5,604.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 433,878 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,839.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 378,449 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,883 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $89.65 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,574 shares of company stock worth $6,529,690 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

