Arizona State Retirement System Buys 15,951 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

