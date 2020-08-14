Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 531,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 70,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $131.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.