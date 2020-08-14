Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.77 and last traded at C$17.94, 109,101 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 335,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.77.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aritzia Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total value of C$473,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,700 shares in the company, valued at C$164,891.10.

Aritzia Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.