Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.77 and last traded at C$17.94, 109,101 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 335,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.01.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.77.
In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total value of C$473,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,700 shares in the company, valued at C$164,891.10.
Aritzia Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.
