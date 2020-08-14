Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Financial Analysis

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arch Capital Group and Donegal Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 3 8 0 2.73 Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.91, suggesting a potential upside of 25.49%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 15.88% 6.97% 2.08% Donegal Group 5.84% 10.35% 2.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Donegal Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $6.93 billion 1.91 $1.64 billion $2.82 11.56 Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.44 $47.15 million N/A N/A

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Donegal Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers' liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

