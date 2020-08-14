Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.72% of Arch Capital Group worth $83,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 158.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

ACGL opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

