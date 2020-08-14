Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 303.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Aravive stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.52. Aravive has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aravive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Aravive by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

