Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 158.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.