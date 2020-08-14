Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.42.

Shares of AMAT opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

