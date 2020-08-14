Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

