Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.42.

AMAT stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

