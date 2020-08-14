Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.42.

Shares of AMAT opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after buying an additional 1,269,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

