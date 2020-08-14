Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%.

AIT opened at $67.80 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,511.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

