Apartment Investment and Management Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 388 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 506% compared to the typical volume of 64 put options.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

