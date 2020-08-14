Andy Mcdonald Sells 3,073 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

COLB opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 116,789 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 18,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

