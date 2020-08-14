Andrew Cappotelli Sells 2,111 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $280,108.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,971.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.61. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $156.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

