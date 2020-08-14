Andrew Cappotelli Sells 2,111 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $280,108.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,971.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.61. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $156.00.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
