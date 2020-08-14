Andina Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:ANDAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Andina Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:ANDAU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of ANDAU stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Andina Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

About Andina Acquisition Corp II

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

