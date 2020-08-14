ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Short Interest Up 186.0% in June

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 186.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.58% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.