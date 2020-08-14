ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned 0.58% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

