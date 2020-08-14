Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVXL. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.10.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

