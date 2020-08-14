Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVXL. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.10.
NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
