Analyzing NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) & LogMeIn (OTCMKTS:LOGM)

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) and LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NCC Group and LogMeIn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCC Group N/A N/A N/A LogMeIn 0.67% 8.08% 5.75%

93.1% of LogMeIn shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of LogMeIn shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NCC Group and LogMeIn’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LogMeIn $1.26 billion 3.34 -$14.56 million $4.06 21.17

NCC Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LogMeIn.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NCC Group and LogMeIn, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCC Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 LogMeIn 1 6 1 0 2.00

LogMeIn has a consensus target price of $80.68, suggesting a potential downside of 6.13%. Given LogMeIn’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LogMeIn is more favorable than NCC Group.

Volatility & Risk

NCC Group has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogMeIn has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LogMeIn beats NCC Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions. The company also provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability discovery and management, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, and specialist practices; and Web performance solutions, including performance review, mobile performance review, third-party tag review, performance workshop, digital performance management, digital performance strategy, and Web performance testing services. It serves customers in transport industry that include automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc. provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. The company offers GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToMeeting, a product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, an online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; Grasshopper telephony solution; Jive, a cloud-based phone service; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; and OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service. It also provides Bold360 and BoldChat, an omni-channel engagement platform and live chat service respectively; Bold360 ai, an automated customer service; RescueAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which are easy-to-use cloud-based remote support solutions; LogMeIn Rescue, a remote support and customer care service; and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile and Rescue Lens that are Web-based remote support services. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; and LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution. It serves enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, OEMs, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

